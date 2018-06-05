New Mining Charter to be revealed within days, says Godfrey Oliphant

A draft of the revised third Mining Charter could be unveiled on June 8, but there is a sticking point around a "free-carry" element in the unchanged empowerment ownership level of 30%, says Mineral Resources Deputy Minister Godfrey Oliphant.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Junior Indaba, Oliphant said the Department of Mineral Resources had set a date of June 8 to complete deliberations around the charter and hold a summit to present the final draft of the third iteration of the charter.

The 30% ownership level remained unchanged from the original version of the third charter, which former mines minister Mosebenzi Zwane gazetted in June 2017. This provoked an outcry from the mining industry, which brought a legal challenge in court to review the document and have it set aside, claiming it was damaging and badly drafted.

The council postponed its court challenge to give the new talks a chance of success. It could revisit the courts if, in its view, the charter is once again flawed.

Zwane’s charter lifted the black ownership level to 30% from the 26% contained in the first two charters.

Zwane was fired by Cyril Ramaphosa, who replaced Jacob Zuma as the country’s president, and replaced in February with Gwede Mantashe, a 30-year veteran of the mining sector. Mantashe immediately started talks with the industry’s lobby group Minerals Council SA (formerly the Chamber of Mines), along with labour and communities.

There has been scant information about the progress of the talks, but Oliphant said on Tuesday the biggest sticking point with the council was the free-carry element of empowerment ownership.

Under Zwane’s charter, employees should hold 8% of companies, communities around mines 8% and entrepreneurs 14%. Oliphant suggested this configuration could be changed.

The percentages have been changed to 5% each for communities and employees, meaning companies were expected to give these parties a free carry of 10%.

Free carry means there is no cost, participation in capital raising or expenditure related to that holding, which means the other shareholders owning 90% of the company would have to fund 100% of such developments.

A 10% free carry could render marginal deposits uneconomic and push SA further down the investor friendliness rankings.

The new charter would be gazetted in June, Oliphant said, confirming statements from Mantashe that the industry would have policy certainty in June.

Another element that could be included in the charter is a deduction from the turnover line to fund a junior development fund for which the Department of Mineral Resources had secured commitments of R100m each from the Industrial Development Corporation and the Public Investment Corporation, said Oliphant.

The size of the percentage coming off mining companies’ turnover was not finalised and it was not certain it would be included in the charter, Oliphant said.

The Zwane charter had demanded a 1% deduction from companies’ turnover to fund the 30% empowerment partners. With the communities’ shareholding, to be held in a Mining Transformation and Development Agency that Zwane was going to set up, 8% of that revenue flow would go into that fund to be managed by the state on behalf of communities.

It’s not clear whether this agency would be in the new charter.