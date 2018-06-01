Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater confirms death of worker in rockfall

The accident took place at the Driefontein gold mine, where seven workers died recently in a seismic incident

01 June 2018 - 12:15 Ed Stoddard
Mourners pay their respects at a memorial service on May 10 for seven workers who died in a seismic event at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine. Picture: SOWETAN
Mourners pay their respects at a memorial service on May 10 for seven workers who died in a seismic event at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine. Picture: SOWETAN

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday a miner was killed by falling rocks at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein gold mine, where seven workers died four weeks ago in a cave-in following a seismic event.

Sibanye, whose share price sank 28% in May, noted on Thursday that “recent safety incidents” were among investors' concerns.

A spokesman for Sibanye confirmed the latest incident.

Safety concerns are high on the investor radar screen in SA’s mining industry, which extracts metals from the world’s deepest mines.

The 2017 death toll in South African mines increased to 88, surpassing the 2016 figure of 73, and ending nine straight years of falling fatalities in a country with an unforgiving geology.

Reuters

