Companies / Mining

BUSINESS TURNAROUND

Anglo to boost coal capacity in Australia

01 June 2018 - 05:33 Agency Staff
Coal goals: Metallurgical coal production at Anglo American’s Australian mines is expected to rise 25% in 2018. Picture: THE TIMES
Coal goals: Metallurgical coal production at Anglo American’s Australian mines is expected to rise 25% in 2018. Picture: THE TIMES

Hong Kong — Anglo American is set to boost metallurgical coal capacity at a mine complex in Australia 25% as the business once destined for the chopping block turns into a cash machine for the century-old miner.

The company plans to increase processing capacity to 20-million from 16-million tonnes a year at a preparation plant that processes coal from the Moranbah and Grosvenor underground mines, Tyler Mitchelson, CEO of Anglo’s metallurgical coal unit, said. A project study was in the early stages and optimisation of the existing facilities was expected to be completed over the next few years.

"I don’t anticipate making any material investment into the mining complex, it’s more about getting improvements out of the assets," said Mitchelson. "We think we can get very significant value out of there and that’s really our focus right now."

Anglo’s metallurgical coal division was the biggest earner for the producer in 2017, just two years after the unit — along with its iron ore business — were put up for sale as prices languished. A rebound in coal prices, up 140% since the start of 2016, gave the unit some reprieve, and management halted the disposal plan. The company is now reaping the rewards.

"We generated almost $2bn of ebitda [earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation]," said Mitchelson. "This is definitely a key core part of the Anglo business model going forward."

Grosvenor, one of the five mines that make up Anglo’s metallurgical business in Australia, is to ramp up during 2018 and hit capacity by year-end.

The 20-to 22-million tonnes expected in 2018 compare favourably with 19.7-million tonnes in 2017.

Bloomberg

Ghana begins audit of mining sector contracts as it seeks more revenue

The government wants to see a better return on its mineral wealth, as well as compliance from mining companies
World
20 hours ago

Mining companies warn DRC of $3bn loss if new mining code proceeds

Miners, including Randgold and Glencore, say they will ‘pursue the application of their rights’ and insist on a stability clause being ...
World
2 days ago

Tharisa may join Karo Resources in $4.2bn Zimbabwe platinum project

The Pouroulis family, which owns Tharisa and Karo, are looking to develop a mine on the Great Dyke and plan to produce 1.4-million ounces of platinum ...
Companies
21 hours ago

Sibanye-Stillwater reaffirms its commitment to Lonmin deal

Sibanye-Stillwater says it believes in the success of the acquisition and outlined two ways to raise funds to accelerate debt reduction
Companies
17 hours ago

Workers remain the backbone at Kumba

At the heart of the producer’s operations are people putting in an enormous effort loading and hauling rock, writes Allan Seccombe
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Lights on at Eskom as funding gap narrows to R58bn
Companies / Energy
2.
Union and Woolworths take it to the top
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
KPMG loses another JSE-listed client: Finbond
Companies / Financial Services
4.
M&R urges investors to hold the line against ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Investec points to great strides in UK
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.