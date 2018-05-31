Sibanye-Stillwater reaffirms its commitment to Lonmin deal

Sibanye-Stillwater confirmed its belief in the success of its acquisition of platinum miner Lonmin as it outlined two potential options to raise up to $500m to accelerate debt reduction, one of the factors behind a precipitous fall in its share price.

Sibanye, which is SA’s largest domestic gold producer and a major source of platinum group metals, said its board was acutely aware of the "accelerated" drop in its already "significantly" reduced share price and so was providing an update to the market on its debt reduction plans, operational issues, particularly safety at is South African gold mines, and to reaffirm its commitment to the successful conclusion of its all-share R5bn takeover bid of Lonmin.

The debt incurred by Sibanye to pay $2.2bn for the cash purchase of America’s Stillwater Mining, a palladium and platinum miner based in Montana, is one of the primary concerns among investors and analysts, who are worried about the volatility of the rand when it comes to selling South African gold and platinum group metals (PGMs) and the ability of the company to repay debt without recourse to issuing more equity.

Sibanye’s shares are the worst performers compared with its major gold and platinum mining South African peers on the JSE. Sibanye’s shares have retreated by 47.5% in the year to date, giving it an R18.1bn market capitalisation.

Lonmin shares have fallen 47.5% so far this year, giving the company a capitalisation of R2.1bn.

Sibanye made it clear on Thursday that a rights issue was not an option.

"The group has no intention to issue equity in order to reduce debt. Even under significantly more challenging circumstances, this remains an unlikely scenario," it said.

Instead, it was considering options at raising up to $500m from a streaming transaction. These deals involve a company selling the future production of one or more metals from one of its mines in exchange for an upfront cash payment.

Sibanye could possibly agree a streaming deal on the platinum coming from its Stillwater assets in the US where the metal is regarded as a byproduct to its palladium production.

The second option would be releasing up to $100m from its PGM recycling business at Stillwater through a financing deal.

"A final decision regarding these financial options will be announced shortly," Sibanye said.

Sibanye has already refinanced a $350m revolving credit facility by putting in place a $600m facility due in 2021, with the option of expanding it by $150m more.

Sibanye has begun implementing plans to cut costs by R1bn. It was not specific on what the plans entailed and whether there would be job cuts.

The South African gold mines had had a poor start to 2018 on the safety front and this would affect full-year production, the company warned, citing safety stoppages at the large Kloof and Driefontein mines.

Sibanye warned that by the first week of May, the direct impact of a seismic event at its mines had led to the loss of 5,240oz of production, which was 0.4% of the full-year forecast of up to 1.29-million ounces by end-December 2018.

The earthquake-affected Masakhane mine in the Driefontein complex, which was shut on May 3 when four underground miners were killed in a tremor, remained suspended. The mine generated 935oz a day and 7% of Sibanye’s SA gold output.