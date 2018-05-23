Creating black capitalists will not come at the expense of mining sector, says Gwede Mantashe

The drive to create black capitalists by driving transformation hard would not come at the expense of the South African mining industry, which would serve as a basis of a racial redress of the national economy, according to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Speaking at the AGM of the former Chamber of Mines — which was officially rebranded the Minerals Council SA (MCSA) at the meeting — Mantashe, who has been in office for 86 days, reiterated his commitment to bring policy and regulatory certainty to the industry, which has regressed under long periods of upheavals in this core area of their operations.

"When we talk of transformation, we are not talking about destroying white business but building on what is there," Mantashe said, urging companies to embrace transformation and lead the country in the process because failure to do so would lead to further polarisation of communities and strife.

The rebranding is a clear attempt to distance the organisation from its legacy and "negative history" when it was built and operated under the worst of apartheid-era laws, said Mxolisi Mgojo, president of the industry lobby group.

There remained "two or three" areas of disagreement in the talks to reconfigure the third-iteration of the Mining Charter, introduced by former minister Mosebenzi Zwane in June 2017, that the council sought to have reviewed and withdrawn by a court order.