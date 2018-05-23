Creating black capitalists will not come at the expense of mining sector, says Gwede Mantashe
Speaking at the AGM of the Minerals Council SA (formerly the Chamber of Mines), the minister confirms a final, investor-friendly mining charter is ‘on schedule’
The drive to create black capitalists by driving transformation hard would not come at the expense of the South African mining industry, which would serve as a basis of a racial redress of the national economy, according to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Speaking at the AGM of the former Chamber of Mines — which was officially rebranded the Minerals Council SA (MCSA) at the meeting — Mantashe, who has been in office for 86 days, reiterated his commitment to bring policy and regulatory certainty to the industry, which has regressed under long periods of upheavals in this core area of their operations.
"When we talk of transformation, we are not talking about destroying white business but building on what is there," Mantashe said, urging companies to embrace transformation and lead the country in the process because failure to do so would lead to further polarisation of communities and strife.
The rebranding is a clear attempt to distance the organisation from its legacy and "negative history" when it was built and operated under the worst of apartheid-era laws, said Mxolisi Mgojo, president of the industry lobby group.
There remained "two or three" areas of disagreement in the talks to reconfigure the third-iteration of the Mining Charter, introduced by former minister Mosebenzi Zwane in June 2017, that the council sought to have reviewed and withdrawn by a court order.
Mgojo told Mantashe that there were "still many rivers to be crossed" as the MCSA’s executives forbade the minister from revealing what sticking points remained in their talks.
Under Mantashe, talks around the third charter have been underway as long as his short tenure, and Mantashe said finalising the document — which maps the obligations on mining companies to racially transform their businesses and suppliers, as well as develop communities — was critical to restore investor faith in the country. "We are on schedule as far as I’m concerned," he said.
Outlining his vision of what black economic empowerment meant, Mantashe said it was the creation of black capitalists, but he stressed this would not come at the expense of existing businesses.
Asked about the investor friendliness of the new charter, as opposed to just issuing a document that espoused similarly difficult conditions as Zwane’s document, and which Zwane held up as one that now gave the industry its much sought after certainty, Mantashe said the document was being formulated through extensive talks with the department, the industry, labour and communities.
"Once we have that relationship, policy uncertainty will disappear as we talk to one another — not at each other," Mantashe said. "Then we will have a policy we can live with and take internationally." The Department of Mineral Resources was working hard to "close the gap" left between the regulator and the industry after talks "collapsed" between the two sides under Zwane, he said.
Conceding that illegal mining was a major problem and a "drain" on SA’s mineral wealth, Mantashe said he had spoken to Police Minister Bheki Cele about setting up a gold and platinum unit within the police, but had drawn a blank from Cele who cited a lack of resources. Mantashe committed the industry to providing resources to help set up such a unit.
