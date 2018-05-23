AngloGold Ashanti to cut 2,000 jobs

AngloGold Ashanti, which has reduced its South African footprint to a single underground mine and a tailings treatment operation, will cut up to 2,000 jobs, Chris Shepherd, AngloGold’s head of SA, said on Wednesday.

"These are overhead jobs and there are some on-mine jobs too," he said. AngloGold’s South African business currently employs about 8,200 people.

The job losses come as the local gold industry undergoes a major upheaval from a relatively low gold price, with Pan African Resources cutting up to 1,700 jobs with the closure of its Evander gold mine.

"AngloGold Ashanti has reduced its production in SA by about 50%, through the sale of the Kopanang and Moab Khotsong Mines in February, and the closure of the TauTona mine announced late last year," AngloGold said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The company’s remaining South African assets now include the Mponeng underground gold mine, and a surface operation, both of which have the potential for long lives."

Consultation with organised labour groups will be facilitated by the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and "will be aimed at safely ensuring the overall viability of the company’s remaining assets in SA, while minimising job losses to the greatest extent possible".

Business Day