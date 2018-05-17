Anglo American said to be likely to sell nearly a third of its Quellaveco project

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi owns 18.1% of Quellaveco, but is looking to increase the stake to just above 30%, one of the sources said.

Mitsubishi was not immediately available to comment.

Other Japanese trading houses including Sumitomo, Mitsui, JX Nippon Mining and Metals, and Itochu are considering making final offers for a minority stake, the sources said.

Sumitomo, Mitsui, JX Nippon and Itochu were not immediately available to comment on details of the sale or the value of the project, which has been estimated by analysts at between $5bn and $6bn.

In an e-mailed comment on Thursday, CEO Mark Cutifani reiterated that Anglo American would retain more than 50%. "The percentage that we syndicate will be based on value and a number of other commercial and other factors," he said.

Mining executives say there is widespread interest in new copper assets following a lack of investment in exploration because of the 2015-16 commodity price crash and as the expansion of electricity grids and the take up of electric vehicles spur demand.

Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange have rebounded to nearly $7,000 a tonne from lows of about $4,300 a tonne hit in early 2016, which was the weakest for seven years.

Reuters