Gwede Mantashe promises mining summit after charter talks are completed

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has pledged to hold a summit once consultations on the contentious mining charter have been completed this month.

The minister, who earlier said the “use it or lose it principle” needed to be discussed with the industry because of the large number of mines and shafts under care and maintenance, told a media briefing after his budget vote speech in Parliament that the intention of the summit would be to test the contents of the charter with those who had commented on it, including business, labour and communities.

Speaking to media after his budget vote speech, Mantashe would not commit himself as to whether the Department of Mineral Resources would contemplate changes to the charter as a result of the deliberations at the summit, saying that to do so would cast doubt on whether the charter had captured the concerns of stakeholders.

He said the department would compile a document on all the issues raised about the charter.

In his speech, Mantashe said government aimed to finalise and gazette the revised charter in June, after having taken on board inputs and concerns from stakeholders across the country.