Sibanye deal is do-or-die for Lonmin, where a dire situation is growing worse

Lonmin clearly pegged its survival on Sibanye-Stillwater, after an interim set of results that showed just how dire the situation was for the world’s third-largest platinum miner, with unprofitable operations, lower net cash and a company-threatening loan repayment hanging over it.

Sibanye has launched a R5bn all-share bid for the whole of Lonmin in a deal that should be concluded by the end of 2018.

The offer — which has yet to be approved by shareholders of both companies as well as by competition authorities in both SA and the UK — prompted lenders to grant a waiver on a loan covenant measurement that could put Lonmin at risk.

If the transaction is not concluded, the waiver will be dropped and Lonmin will have 20 days in which to repay $150m.

As part of the agreement with Sibanye, the gold and platinum miner will have the option to buy one or more assets from Lonmin, with the prize asset in Lonmin being the smelting and refining complex that Sibanye covets.

“We remain hamstrung by our capital structure and liquidity constraints, which limit our ability to exploit our high-quality ore reserves and assets,” Lonmin CEO Ben Magara said on Monday.

“The transaction with Sibanye-Stillwater would provide a far stronger base for all our stakeholders, including employees, and we are focused on its successful completion,” he said.

The debt covenant stipulates the tangible net worth of Lonmin must not drop below $1.1bn. By the end of March, Lonmin’s tangible net worth stood at $631m, down from $674m at the end of September.

“If alternative transactions do not provide sufficient proceeds to repay the group’s borrowings, or if the group itself does not have sufficient gross cash reserves, then the lenders are likely to withdraw their facilities and the group is likely to be unable to meet its liabilities as they fall due,” Magara said.

The interim results showed how necessary the Sibanye takeover was, with Lonmin’s net cash of $17m sharply down from the $63m at the end of its 2017 financial year in September 2017.

Lonmin pointed out that a problem at one of its furnaces during the period had resulted in metal worth $47m being locked up in the system. It should be released by end-September this year.

Lonmin posted an operating loss of $32m compared with a loss of $181m a year earlier, which included an impairment of $146m.

However, operating costs during the period were $100m higher than a year earlier. Lonmin reported a post-tax loss of $67m against a $214m loss before.

Lonmin noted that while it was not a condition in the transaction, Sibanye’s shareholders would clearly prefer Lonmin to be debt-free, with the $150m loan repaid on conclusion of the transaction.

“We are not in full control of the approvals and there is a risk that the group net cash position could be materially impacted by adverse changes in PGM [platinum group metal] prices, rand-dollar exchange rates or operational factors. This introduces a material uncertainty that requires consideration in the assessment of going concern,” Lonmin noted.

Lonmin has to restructure its mines to return to profit, and this includes retrenching up to 12,600 employees and contractors over a three-year period as it shuts old mines and stops mining in unprofitable areas.

In the interim period, Lonmin cut 1,504 jobs out of the 3,700 it intends cutting in the first year of the three-year programme.

Refined platinum production for the period fell nearly 6% to 284,011oz, with the lock-up of 47,000oz in the smelting and refining process due to the furnace difficulties in the six months.

Lonmin’s costs ballooned by almost 8% to R12,983/oz of platinum group metals, with an 8% wage increase, the metal lock-up and higher variable costs the drivers.

Lonmin received R12,920/oz of PGMs, including money for its chrome production, which it noted was below the prevailing spot price due to a legacy contract that it was in the process of trying to renegotiate.

Looking ahead, Lonmin maintained its sales guidance at between 650,000oz and 680,000oz at a production cost of between R12,000 and R12,500 per PGM ounce. It advised that the costs could be at the upper end of the range.