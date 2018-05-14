Low quality of assets and high debt hit gold miners the most

"We find the impact of politics to be much smaller than most investors seem to believe," they say, using their analysis to argue that less than 10% in the movement of gold equities could be ascribed to uncertainty created by political events over time. "This tends to argue against the so-called political discount and rather points a lot more towards operational delivery and share dilution as the bigger drivers of that "consistent discount".

Overall, the quality and cost performance of their international suite of mines does not stack up well against the portfolios held by their offshore peers, they say, seeking an explanation for JSE-listed miners with large foreign footprints not shooting out the lights since cutting their exposure to SA to the bare minimum of single underground mines.

Another theme in SA’s gold mining sector in recent years has been the flight to offshore assets, reducing exposure to the country’s uncertain regulatory environment, sociopolitical ructions, the high cost base relative to the rest of the world, difficult organised labour, and old, deep-level, dangerous mines.

SA’s all-in sustaining costs are the highest in the world, rising $156/oz in a year to $1,187/oz in 2017 compared with a global average of $878/oz.

Companies such as Sibanye-Stillwater have incurred mind boggling debt loads of more than R23bn, which tops its R20bn market capitalisation, to secure US-based palladium and platinum miner and recycler Stillwater Mining for $2.2bn.

Gold Fields, with net debt of $1.37bn, is in the throes of developing three mines in Australia, Ghana and SA, with the latter, the South Deep mine, regarded with deep scepticism by the market for its string of disappointments in missed production targets.

South Deep has already absorbed R29bn to buy a partially built mine and will need at least R2bn more to bring it to a much-reduced target of 480,000oz by 2022.

AngloGold Ashanti, with net debt of $1.77bn, has sold and shut all its underground mines in SA bar one, citing the age and costs of operating them, while "leaving meat on the bone" for the buyers of others, said CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan.