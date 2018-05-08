Companies / Mining

MPs say Sibanye-Stillwater must face full wrath of the law if negligence caused deaths

08 May 2018 - 08:53 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: ISTOCK

Parliament’s select committee on land and mineral resources has called for harsher consequences for mining companies that neglect workers’ health and safety.

The committee said Sibanye-Stillwater should face the wrath of the law if it is found to have neglected measures to avert fatalities that occurred last week.

"Although seismic events are a course of nature‚ it is high time that mining companies face serious consequences for neglecting measures for detecting early warning signs," committee chairperson Olefile Sefako said.

"Investigations of the accident should seek to establish the extent to which priority was given to health and safety at the mine."

Sibanye reported late on Thursday last week that 13 miners were trapped underground at its Masakhane mine in Driefontein near Carletonville on Gauteng’s West Rand, following three seismic events. Seven of the miners died.

"The committee believes that the right technology for detecting early signs of seismic events could be found if sufficient resources to conduct research were to be made available," Sefako said.

