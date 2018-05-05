The death toll as a result of seismic events at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane mine in Driefontein near Carletonville on the West Rand has risen to seven‚ the company confirmed on Saturday.

It said that all 13 mineworkers who had been trapped underground as a result of three seismic events on Thursday had now been found.

"Regrettably‚ the last three employees who were recovered‚ passed away from their injuries‚ bringing the total number of fatalities as a result of the seismic event‚ to seven‚" it said.

The six miners who survived the ordeal were in a stable condition in hospital‚ it added.

"The families of the employees have been contacted and are receiving necessary support and counselling.

"The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater wishes to express its sincere condolences to friends and family of the deceased employees and those impacted by this tragic event."

The company said a thorough investigation by management and the Department of Mineral Resources and other stakeholders would be performed and all efforts would be made to prevent incidents of this nature occurring in future.