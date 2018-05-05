Companies / Mining

Death toll rises at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine after quakes

05 May 2018 - 11:22 Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The death toll as a result of seismic events at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane mine in Driefontein near Carletonville on the West Rand has risen to seven‚ the company confirmed on Saturday.

It said that all 13 mineworkers who had been trapped underground as a result of three seismic events on Thursday had now been found.

"Regrettably‚ the last three employees who were recovered‚ passed away from their injuries‚ bringing the total number of fatalities as a result of the seismic event‚ to seven‚" it said.

The six miners who survived the ordeal were in a stable condition in hospital‚ it added.

"The families of the employees have been contacted and are receiving necessary support and counselling.

"The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater wishes to express its sincere condolences to friends and family of the deceased employees and those impacted by this tragic event."

The company said a thorough investigation by management and the Department of Mineral Resources and other stakeholders would be performed and all efforts would be made to prevent incidents of this nature occurring in future.

Fatal quake rocks Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine

Thirteen employees were caught underground, at least four have died, three more are missing, and rescue teams can see one worker trapped under rock
Companies
1 day ago

Sibanye unwavering on Lonmin deal

Sibanye, under a net debt load of at least R23bn, will not have to raise any capital for the deal
Companies
3 days ago

Mine workers win R5bn in historic silicosis settlement

Seven gold-mining companies have made provisions in the past year for about R5bn that will go towards establishing a trust to pay miners afflicted ...
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Focus shifts to Steinhoff Austria’s tenfold value ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Users flocking to cryptocurrencies, says SA-tied ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Eskom poised for 12th CEO in a decade
Companies / Energy
4.
Tshwane must slash its property rates, says ...
Companies / Property
5.
Barclays decision threatens KPMG SA
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.