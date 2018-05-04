Companies / Mining

WATCH: Mines and workers reach historic silicosis settlement

04 May 2018 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Six years ago, a landmark class-action lawsuit was launched on behalf of miners suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis as a result of working at African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold and Sibanye-Stillwater. The suit covered the period March 12 1965 to date.  

The gold-mining companies have made provisions of R5bn for an out-of-court settlement but this will need to be approved by the high court before it can be implemented.

Attorney Charles Abrahams, from law firm Abrahams Kiewitz, and former Harmony CEO Graham Briggs, who heads the Occupational Lung Diseases Working Group, joined Business Day TV in a two-part discussion on the finer details of this historic case, which may set a precedent for similar cases in future.

Attorney Charles Abrahams and former Harmony CEO Graham Briggs, head of the Occupational Lung Diseases Working Group, join Business Day TV to discuss the resolution of the landmark class-action suit.

