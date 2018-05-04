Move to platinum sustains Sibanye-Stillwater

The debt covenants stipulate the ratio may not surpass 3.5 times in the short term and 2.5 times in the long term.

Debt reduction is foremost in the management’s thinking.

It is considering various options including streaming agreements and recycled inventory pipeline financing.

CEO Neal Froneman said that a rights issue was not among the options.

"An operational review under a sustained strong rand environment across group operations is well advanced," Froneman said.

The three South African gold mines took the hardest hit from the stronger rand during the first three months of the year.

Meanwhile, the local PGM business fared better because of stringent cost controls at its Rustenburg mines.

"Another solid operating performance by the [South African] and US PGM operations offset a challenging quarter for the [South African] gold operations, which were impacted by a lower average rand gold price and a number of safety-related stoppages and operational disruptions," Froneman said.

Sibanye reported a 62% year-on-year drop in adjusted ebitda to R374m at its gold operations for the March quarter from R991m before, mainly because of a 2% fall in the received rand gold price and a poor safety performance that resulted in the death of four employees at its mines during the period.

The company’s operational problems included the collapse of the power supply to its Beatrix gold mine in the Free State in a violent storm.

Gold output in SA fell to 291,500oz during the quarter from 330,100oz a year earlier.

The received price dipped to R507,719/kg from nearly R516,000/kg before.

All-in sustaining costs rose to R513,829/kg from R493,872/kg.

Half of the decline in gold production came from the closure of the three unprofitable Cooke shafts late in 2017.

The power problems at Beatrix, safety stoppages at Driefontein and Kloof following the fatal accidents as well as reduced gold obtained from dump retreatment operations accounted for the balance.

The stand-out performance for the quarter was the US operation, with improved output coinciding with a higher PGM price in dollar terms.

