Four miners have died at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine outside Johannesburg, and two are still missing, following a seismic event‚ the company said on Friday.

The company said on Thursday that 13 workers had been trapped underground after three seismic events at its Driefontein operations close to Carletonville.

The company said in an update on Friday morning: “Sibanye-Stillwater wishes to report that 10 of the 13 employees who were trapped following a seismic event (measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale) yesterday‚ at its Masakhane mine‚ Driefontein operations‚ have now been rescued.”

Four of them had died, and six employees were in hospital‚ the company said.

Two employees are still missing.

"Management of Sibanye-Stillwater wishes to express its sincere condolences to friends and family of the deceased employees," the company said.