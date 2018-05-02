Vedanta Zinc mulls building a zinc refinery in SA for Gamsberg mine

Vedanta Zinc International launched a feasibility study into building a zinc refinery in SA to treat concentrate coming from its Gamsberg mine.

The smelter and refinery complex, which could cost up to $800m, will generate 250,000 tonnes a year of zinc metal, and will be enlarged as the mine in the Northern Cape is expanded in two more phases.

The plant will need 200MW of power and a water allocation, which Vedanta said would entail "significant large-scale investment."

The $400m first phase of Gamsberg will generate 250,000 tonnes a year of concentrate once its reaches full production, 12 months after first production starts in about June.

"The expansion of Gamsberg into beneficiation streams has the potential to trigger a new wave of industrial and economic development in the Northern Cape, which could provide additional opportunities for Vedanta and others, in what is one of the least developed regions of SA," the Indian diversified resources company said on Wednesday.

Vedanta’s executive chairman, Anil Agarwal, has long championed SA. Through his family-owned Volcan, he has taken a 20% stake in Anglo American and has said he encouraged London-based Anglo to retain its South African roots.

The smelter and refinery complex could be expanded in line with the future growth of Gamsberg, Vedanta said.