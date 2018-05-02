Silicosis class action suit about to be settled in out-of-court R5bn deal

In the 12 months to end-October 2017, there were 7,756 compensation payments made to former miners with occupational lung diseases worth R226m, compared with 1,628 compensation payments worth R79m in the same period in 2015, Graham Briggs, the former Harmony Gold CEO who chairs the industry’s Occupational Lung Disease working group.

The funds were paid from R3.5bn in unclaimed funds held in the Department of Health’s Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD). Six doctors and senior managers from gold mines were seconded to the fund, stepping up the tracking and tracing of former miners in SA and neighbouring countries, leading to the increase in claimants, he said in February.

In the silicosis settlement, the mining companies would pay a lump sum into a trust that would embark on work to locate, verify and assess former miners with silicosis — which is caused by breathing in silica dust generated during gold mining — and occupational tuberculosis. Once confirmed, the trust would make a payment to the former miner, or their family if the miner, who had a confirmed occupational lung disease, had died, Briggs said.

Mining companies would not pay the full R5bn into the trust, but rather a portion of it to fund the trust’s work; then they would make payments as claimants came into the system over the next 12 years or so and as the trust made cash calls on companies, Briggs said.

The number of former miners who could approach the trust is unknown, he said, suggesting the number may be lower than the 100,000 some market commentators have said.

Richard Spoor, the lawyer representing more than 20 ill miners in the litigation, said: "We are sitting on the brink of reaching an agreement in this matter and we hope to have it confirmed in writing and signed on Thursday, but the terms aren’t fully agreed yet and there’s still a bit of to-and-fro."