Pan African Resources to shut 8 Shaft at Evander, retrenching 1,700

Pan African Resources is shutting 8 Shaft at its Evander mining complex in Mpumalanga and retrenching 1,700 people at a cost of R160m, citing the low rand gold price and ongoing losses at the mine.

“An internal and external review of the existing Evander 8 Shaft underground operation concluded that there is no realistic prospect of mining on a sustainable and profitable basis from this operation in the current weak rand gold price environment,” the company said.

The mine has lost more than R690m in the past five years.

Pan African lowered its full-year production forecast to between 156,000 ounces and 158,000 ounces for 2018, down from 181,000 ounces.

Pan African is securing a further R100m debt facility to make sure it has enough capital to keep the rest of its operations running, including the Barberton underground mine, its tailings retreatment project there, and to complete its R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings retreatment project at Evander.

“The decision to cease mining from Evander Mines’ underground operations was not taken lightly, particularly given the socio-economic conditions prevailing in the country and the impact on a large number of our employees,” said Pan African CEO Cobus Loots.

“All South African gold producers have been adversely affected by the recent strengthening of the rand, and it is imperative that we act decisively to ensure the future of our group and stakeholders that rely on our operations.”

The company employs more than 3,000 people at its other operations.

The rehabilitation of Evander 8 Shaft is fully funded with a R311m trust that will be used to shut the operation. Management is considering whether to push back the closure date by extracting the main pillar at 8 Shaft. It is also looking at mining a partially developed area at its 7 Shaft at Evander.