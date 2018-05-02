Optimum business rescuers seek to reduce supply to Eskom

Optimum Mine stands to earn about R200m a month if its business rescue practitioners can persuade Eskom to reduce the mine’s coal commitments.

Optimum is contracted by Eskom to deliver 400,000 tonnes of coal a month, but wants to reduce this to 200,000 tonnes. Business practitioner Louis Klopper told Business Day this week that an unconditional offer had been made by global energy commodity trader Vitol to take 200,000 tonnes a month at about R1,000/tonne should Eskom agree to Optimum’s proposal. This is a higher price than that paid by Eskom.

The additional income would be used to restore Optimum and its sister mine — Koornfontein (also under business rescue). It would also be used to repair the damage and neglect caused when the mines were controlled by Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

"We have to address the equipment problems at Optimum and the state of the mine, and get suppliers back on board. There is a lot to be done," Klopper said. "The mine has … collapsed.… We found a disastrous state of affairs," Klopper said.

He said this had been caused by the previous owners, whose main purpose was to draw as much cash from the operation as possible.

Profitable footing

Fixing the mine would place it on a profitable footing for sale, which is the aim of the business rescue process and plan.

Klopper said there was a clutch of keen buyers waiting in the wings to snap up Optimum.

He emphasised that a well-established and profitable Optimum Mine was in Eskom’s best interests as it would ensure a secure supply of coal for Hendrina power station.

Eskom is experiencing a shortage of coal at seven of its power stations including Hendrina. It might not be amenable to a reduction in coal supply from Optimum Mine.

Its 40-year off-take agreement with Optimum is about to expire towards year end.

Klopper was optimistic about a successful conclusion of the talks with Eskom, which resume next week.

The business rescue practitioners — Klopper and Kurt Knoop — are also trying to negotiate a better price for the Optimum coal supplied to Eskom.

The coal is sold at R201.46 a tonne, compared with the R450/tonne paid for the coal from Koornfontein Mine and about R350/tonne paid for coal from the open-cast Brakfontein mine. Klopper said these prices were indicative and no price was on the table in the discussions with Eskom.

However, the business rescue plan makes it clear that a price of about R430/tonne is critical for success.

Eskom confirmed it was in discussions with Optimum Mine’s business rescue practitioners but insisted no agreement had been reached yet.

"Eskom is considering the business rescue practitioners’ proposal to reduce the monthly coal supply tonnage from 400,000 to 200,000 for the remainder of contract period given the precarious financial position of Optimum," the power utility said. "We wish to state … that, to date, Eskom has not agreed to any price adjustment with the business rescue practitioners. Should Eskom decide to accept any reduction of the coal supply tonnage … such will be done at the current coal supply contract price."

