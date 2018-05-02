Glencore fights with billionaire in London court over DRC judgment

London — Glencore’s clash with former partner Dan Gertler over unpaid royalties at a key Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) copper mine deepened as the legal battle spread to a London court.

On Tuesday, the Swiss miner was granted a temporary injunction against the Israeli billionaire after petitioning the London court to rule against a DRC judge’s decision last week to freeze assets at its Kamoto copper project, people familiar with the matter said. Gertler is claiming $2.28bn in damages and unpaid royalties, which Glencore stopped paying after he was sanctioned by the US in December.

The dispute with Gertler is the latest problem the world’s biggest commodity trader is facing in the DRC, where it’s the top producer of copper and cobalt. Glencore is challenging the government over a new mining code which raises taxes and royalties, while state-owned miner Gecamines, last month, accused Glencore of "draining" Kamoto of profit and asked a DRC judge to dissolve the joint venture.

Under the terms of the royalty accord with Gertler, which is subject to English law, the DRC court has no authority to freeze the assets, Glencore has said. Tuesday’s injunction prevents Gertler from taking further legal steps against Kamoto until the case is heard on May 11, but doesn’t yet constitute a decision on the asset freezes in DRC, which remain in place, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing an ongoing court process.