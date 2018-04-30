Companies / Mining

Tawana Resources denies it did not tell the market it began lithium production

30 April 2018 - 13:32 Karl Gernetzky
On Monday, Tawana exploration denied that the publication of information on social media related to the haulage of material from its Bald Hill operation, had violated rules requiring it to keep the market informed.

Tawana published a list of responses from the Australian Securities Exchange, in response to reports in April that production and haulage of lithium-bearing rock had begun at Bald Hills operation in Western Australia.

The company believes the haulage information is not new or unanticipated information, saying it could be reasonably construed that it was imminent, from previous regular updates provided to the market.

JSE and ASX reporting rules compel companies to inform the market of any developments that could reasonably be assumed to have a material effect on its share price.

Production of lithium at Bald Hill in Western Australia began in March, coming amid speculation of possible massive demand for the metal in coming years as electric-vehicle production ramps up.

News that the company was transporting spodumene — which contains lithium — was subsequently published on various market platforms on April 19.

Tawana said once it became aware of this, it took no action, as it believed the market would have anticipated such an event.

At 12am, Tawana’s share price had dropped 10.34% to R4.25. The share, while often not traded, often moves in such a range. The share has lost 14.66% so far in 2018, following on from a 322% surge in 2017.

