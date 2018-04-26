Companies / Mining

Mine closures, job losses ‘bloodbath’ for platinum sector, says report

A hard-hitting report by JPMorgan Cazenove says more than half the sector is unprofitable and predicts more production cuts

26 April 2018 - 05:36 ALLAN SECCOMBE
A report from JPMorgan Cazenove on the platinum sector contradicts Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Mine closures, job losses and the cutting of hundreds of thousands of platinum ounces will be forced on SA’s beleaguered platinum sector, despite companies’ efforts to keep operations going when more than half the industry is unprofitable.

While Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said at a platinum conference there was no crisis in the sector — a comment that nearly had Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne choke on a breakfast sausage at the event — a report from JPMorgan Cazenove showed just how dire the situation is for SA miners and predicted that the year of change would be in 2020 as efforts to keep unprofitable mines going at enormous expense failed.

Platinum mines employ about 170,000 people, a far cry from 199,948 a decade ago. Lonmin is embarking on cutting 12,600 jobs as it closes old mines, while Impala Platinum (Implats) is reviewing mines in its flagship Impala Lease Area near Rustenburg as it accelerates the closure of old mines by "harvesting" them.

Unshackled junior miners the 'best way to revive SA's moribund industry'

Mining Charter obligations are onerous and crippling for small producers, says champion of junior mining sector John Bristow
Companies
8 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Decline of platinum mines traced at indaba

Not much growth was forecast beyond the delivery of the new large Styldrift and Booysendal mines in the next few years
Companies
10 days ago

Details of platinum industry crisis fly in the face of Mantashe's claims

Speakers reject Gwede Mantashe’s public diagnosis that relationships are the root of the problem
Companies
15 days ago

Mining stalwarts back out of SA

AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields reduce local exposure to about 10% of production as they look abroad for lower-cost production
Companies
17 days ago

