Minas-Rio ruins a strong quarter for Anglo American

The unsightly blot on an otherwise strong first quarter production data from Anglo American was the Minas-Rio iron-ore operation in Brazil, which has grappled with a leaky pipeline and is not expected to deliver “material production for the remainder of the year”.



Looking at its entire production as a copper equivalent, Anglo noted its output in the first three months of the year was 4% higher compared with the same period a year earlier.



“Our operations have made a solid start to 2018, delivering a 4% increase in total production. This reflects our consistent focus on driving efficiency across our portfolio and continuing our strong performance of the fourth quarter of 2017, despite the suspension of operations at Minas-Rio,” said CEO Mark Cutifani.



First-quarter production at Minas-Rio fell by a third to 3-million tonnes because of the suspension of the operations since March 12 due to two leaks in the 530km pipeline that pumps iron-rich slurry to the coast for export.



“Operations remain suspended and no material production is expected for the remainder of the year, as inspection, remediation and restart activities are progressed,” Anglo said, pointing out that it had kept its full-year production forecast for the mine at the 3-million tonnes it had generated so far this year, down from the expected 13-million to 15-million tonnes.



In the key divisions of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper, production was higher in the first quarter of 2018.



De Beers, the world’s largest source of rough diamonds by value and which is 85% owned by Anglo American, increased production by 15% in the first quarter to 8.5-million carats and maintained its full-year forecast at between 34-million and 36-million carats.



De Beers sold 8.8-million carats in the first quarter from two sales, compared with the 14-million carats sold in three sales in the same period a year earlier.



Anglo American Platinum, the world’s leading source of mined platinum, reported a 7% increase in platinum production to 613,800oz for the first three months of the year, while palladium was 9% higher at 407,400oz.



Using a fairly new metric, Amplats, which is majority-owned by Anglo American, said its total platinum group metal output — which is a measure of five related metals plus gold — increased by 8% to 1.29-million ounces. This is not a number the company has reported in the past, instead focusing just on platinum.



Sales of platinum group metals (PGMs) were steady at 1.15-million ounces, while refined PGM production fell by 11% to 1.02-million ounces because of the planned maintenance of its converter plant.



Copper production increased by 9% to 154,900 tonnes compared with a year earlier. Full-year guidance was kept steady at between 630,000 and 660,000 tonnes.



Anglo’s listed subsidiary, Kumba Iron Ore, pushed production up by 4% to 10.9-million tonnes and kept its full-year forecast unchanged at 44-million to 45-million tonnes.



Anglo’s production of thermal coal in SA for export markets fell by 9% to 4.3-million tonnes, while the company concluded the sale of its coal mines supplying state power utility Eskom during the quarter, bringing coal production for domestic sales in SA to 5-million tonnes, a 34% decrease.



Thermal coal for export markets is forecast to be up to 31-million tonnes this year, including the Cerrejon mine in Colombia. Metallurgical coal production in Australia was kept unchanged at up to 22-million tonnes.



Nickel production in Brazil fell by 13% to 8,600 tonnes after Anglo stopped processing for 40 days to replace parts of rotary kilns. Full-year production was unchanged at up to 44,000 tonnes.