Northam strikes deal with Jubilee to put idled Eland processing plant to good use

Northam Platinum will recommission the mothballed platinum-processing plant at its recently acquired Eland operation by treating platinum-rich material from Jubilee Metals.

Jubilee has a strategy of treating tailings from chrome operations, extracting chromite, which is used to make stainless steel, as well as platinum group metals as a byproduct.

The latest transaction by Northam will bring to account a plant it had no immediate plans to use at the idled Eland mine and concentrating operation, which it bought from Glencore for R175m in February 2017.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne has said this is not the right time for the mine to be restarted and for additional platinum to be brought to an oversupplied market and a low-price environment.

Instead of keeping the processing plant idle, Northam has struck a deal with Jubilee to restart it and, at prevailing prices for the six platinum group metals (PGMs) the project will extract, generate $2.4m a month of revenue.

"The structure of the agreement captures the intent of both companies to develop a lucrative partnership in the processing of PGM-and chrome-rich material," Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer said.

"It also opens the door to grow our partnership to engage in similar further opportunities with one of the world’s largest platinum producers," he said.

Jubilee will start stockpiling material from June this year, before work starts on treating 60,000 tonnes of material a month to extract 2,800oz of platinum group metals a month, from February 2019.

The plan is to have 290,000 tonnes of material — or more than four months’ worth of feedstock — by January 2019, with Jubilee delivering 60,000 tonnes a month of fresh material a month.

Jubilee will keep the majority of earnings from the sale of the PGM concentrate and Northam will retain the balance.

Northam will pay for the refurbishment of the processing plant. The amount was not specified.