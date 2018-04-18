Companies / Mining

Northam strikes deal with Jubilee to put idled Eland processing plant to good use

The arrangement will generate $2.4m a month in revenue from a plant for which Northam previously had no immediate plans

18 April 2018 - 10:27 Allan Seccombe
Platinum. Picture: REUTERS
Platinum. Picture: REUTERS

Northam Platinum will recommission the mothballed platinum-processing plant at its recently acquired Eland operation by treating platinum-rich material from Jubilee Metals.

Jubilee has a strategy of treating tailings from chrome operations, extracting chromite, which is used to make stainless steel, as well as platinum group metals as a byproduct.

The latest transaction by Northam will bring to account a plant it had no immediate plans to use at the idled Eland mine and concentrating operation, which it bought from Glencore for R175m in February 2017.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne has said this is not the right time for the mine to be restarted and for additional platinum to be brought to an oversupplied market and a low-price environment.

Instead of keeping the processing plant idle, Northam has struck a deal with Jubilee to restart it and, at prevailing prices for the six platinum group metals (PGMs) the project will extract, generate $2.4m a month of revenue.

"The structure of the agreement captures the intent of both companies to develop a lucrative partnership in the processing of PGM-and chrome-rich material," Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer said.

"It also opens the door to grow our partnership to engage in similar further opportunities with one of the world’s largest platinum producers," he said.

Jubilee will start stockpiling material from June this year, before work starts on treating 60,000 tonnes of material a month to extract 2,800oz of platinum group metals a month, from February 2019.

The plan is to have 290,000 tonnes of material — or more than four months’ worth of feedstock — by January 2019, with Jubilee delivering 60,000 tonnes a month of fresh material a month.

Jubilee will keep the majority of earnings from the sale of the PGM concentrate and Northam will retain the balance.

Northam will pay for the refurbishment of the processing plant. The amount was not specified.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Decline of platinum mines traced at indaba

Not much growth was forecast beyond the delivery of the new large Styldrift and Booysendal mines in the next few years
Companies
2 days ago

Northam’s recycled platinum arrives in SA

The haul’s arrival marks the start of a careful foray into an increasingly important aspect of the global platinum market
Companies
2 days ago

Details of platinum industry crisis fly in the face of Mantashe's claims

Speakers reject Gwede Mantashe’s public diagnosis that relationships are the root of the problem
Companies
7 days ago

Closures of platinum mines gain momentum amid underinvestment

Significant capex cuts at the mines around Rustenburg have undermined production sustainability, warns an analyst
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow as KPMG loses SA’s most valuable client
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Lobby groups want Icasa to turn down Gupta-linked ...
Companies
3.
New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial CEO
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Steinhoff's implosion shows how networking can go ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Unshackled junior miners the 'best way to revive SA's moribund industry'
Companies / Mining

Mantashe to appeal against court's take on BEE rule
Business

Economists predict charter will fuel investment boom in mining sector
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.