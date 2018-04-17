Companies / Mining

Jubilee Metals ups first-quarter platinum production by 30%

The operational revenue of Jubilee’s processing division also climbs 18% in the quarter to end-March

17 April 2018 - 11:46 Karl Gernetzky
Heaps of platinum ore ahead of the concentration process. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Heaps of platinum ore ahead of the concentration process. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Jubilee Metals Group, previously known as Jubilee Platinum, said on Tuesday that improving performance at its Hernic operation had resulted in record production numbers in March.

Processing at the company’s chrome-producing operation Dilokong, however, had been temporarily suspended due to continued variation of the quality of tailings being delivered to the site.

In an operational update for the first quarter for its metals recovery division, Jubilee said platinum group metals (PGMs) production at Hernic rose 30% to 4,897 ounces, even as production continued to ramp up.

The SA-based Hernic is Jubilee’s most advanced plant, coming into operation in March 2017. Operational earnings at Hernic rose 18% to R64.64m in the first quarter.

"I am very pleased with the continued operational improvements at our Hernic operations," said Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer. "I expect the second quarter of 2018 to deliver even better operational numbers as the Hernic operation continues to improve."

March 2018 had set a new operational high for Hernic, which produced 1,858 ounces while Jubilee’s unit cost to produce a PGM ounce was at a low $434.

The company’s Dilokong project will see it extracting chrome from a PGM waste stream, even as it stockpiles the PGM-bearing material pending the construction of recovery plant.

The plant’s design target is 25,000 tonnes of feed material per month.

At 11am, Jubilee’s share price had fallen 3.85% to 50c, having lost 19.35% so far this year.

Jubilee’s projects make financial progress

The share price jumps 11% on the JSE after  the producer says it is making gains  in a range of metals
Companies
1 month ago

Jubilee Metals raising funds to advance projects and growth strategy

The London-and Joburg-listed miner will raise £4.5m through the placing of shares and project financing with the RiverFort Group
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nedbank to review KPMG status after spin-off
Companies / Financial Services
3.
AngloGold CE’s exit gets measured response as ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Load shedding looms again as Eskom scrambles for ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Mark Lamberti resigns from Business Leadership SA ...
Companies

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: How to stop the enemies of empowerment from flourishing again
Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Quick wins will strengthen Ramaphosa
Opinion / Columnists

Mantashe to appeal against court's take on BEE rule
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.