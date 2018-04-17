De Beers CEO puts a sparkle on desultory results of third sale

De Beers, the largest producer of rough diamonds by value, reported sales of $520m for its third sale of 2018, substantially lower than both the same period a year earlier and the second sale.

De Beers realised sales of $586m in the same period a year earlier, and it generated $563m for the second of its 10 annual sales to handpicked clients, who travel to Gaborone to buy diamonds from the 85%-held Anglo American subsidiary.

De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver was, however, upbeat about the sales numbers and the market in general.

"While the second quarter of the year is traditionally a seasonally slower period, we continued to see good rough diamond demand in the third sales cycle of 2018, as diamond businesses have focused on restocking following healthy consumer demand for diamond jewellery in the US and China," he said in a statement.

After the first three sales of the year, De Beers is more than $100m behind sales for the same period a year earlier.

This year, De Beers has notched up sales of $1.755bn compared with to $1.868bn a year ago.