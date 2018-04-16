Companies / Mining

TRIAL SHIPMENT

Northam’s recycled platinum arrives in SA

16 April 2018 - 05:54 Allan Seccombe
Paul Dunne. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paul Dunne. Picture: SUPPLIED

The first material from Northam Platinum’s recycling business in the US arrived in Durban a few days ago, marking the start of a careful foray into an increasingly important aspect of the global platinum market.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne is at pains to point out this was a "trial shipment" of recycled platinum group metals (PGMs) from the A-1 Specialised Services it bought out of a liquidation process in the US during 2017.

Northam has stated its ambition to grow the largely mothballed business in Pennsylvania to 50,000oz of PGMs a year within 18 months and the first shipment was an indication it has gingerly started on this path.

Dunne declined to say how many ounces of PGMs were in the first shipment, which will be processed at the smelting complex near its Zondereinde mine near Thabazimbi.

Asked about the need for an injection of capital into the business, Dunne said the plant and infrastructure in Pennsylvania did not need any investment but the business would need working capital.

The recycling business has three essential elements. There are the scrap merchants collecting the boxes on exhausts that contain platinum, palladium or rhodium in autocatalytic converters to scrub out noxious gases and pollutants.

They sell this material to collectors, who have extensive networks to buy and consolidate it before selling it to smelting companies.

Timing 

The working capital Dunne refers to is the value chain between collectors and scrap merchants who work on a cash basis. The trick for the smelting company is to manage the cash flow against the time it takes to process the material and deliver a finished metal to a buyer, something that Dunne says is a trade secret.

Northam wants to use its existing relationships with Germany’s Heraeus and chemical company BASF to secure recycled material.

Sibanye-Stillwater, which bought Montana-based Stillwater Mining for $2.2bn, has acquired a recycling business in the US as part of the American company’s assets and this is an important aspect of its output in the US.

In 2017, recycling contributed 1.9-million ounces towards 8-million ounces of platinum supply, with the recycling of autocatalysts generating 1.34-million ounces. In the palladium market, recyclers account for 2.9-million ounces of metal versus 6.6-million ounces of mined supply.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Merafe’s ferrochrome production falls 7%

The decline in output at the group’s joint venture with Glencore was due to downtime for additional maintenance at two plants
Companies
3 days ago

Contract to manage Gupta mines goes to Quinton van der Burgh’s company

Burgh Group Holdings launched, and later abandoned, a bid for Optimum’s Richards Bay allocation, but the business rescue practitioner says this ...
Companies
4 days ago

Mining Charter changes to lift SA’s index score

Business Monitor International expects that Mining Charter progress will upgrade SA’s low score
Companies
4 days ago

South32 appealing Colombia damages ruling

The producer has to pay damages to communities negatively affected by waste emissions
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
KPMG woes deepen on VBS scandal
Companies / Financial Services
2.
KPMG to review hundreds of audit files from the ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Watchdog considers break-up of auditors
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Prasa faces Nzimande’s blade
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Martin Sorrell’s bittersweet exeunt
Companies

Related Articles

Details of platinum industry crisis fly in the face of Mantashe's claims
Companies / Mining

Closures of platinum mines gain momentum amid underinvestment
Companies / Mining

WATCH: Northam Platinum dips into the red
Companies / Mining

Northam bucks the trend in platinum
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.