WATCH: How Kore Potash plans to make it work in the Congo

Australian potash exploration and development company, Kore Potash has made its debut on the JSE, which will allow South African investors to play a big role in financing its 2-million tonnes a year potash mine in the Republic of Congo.

The company says Johannesburg and London are key to raising at least $600m in equity for the project forecast to cost between $1.8bn and $2bn.

Kore Potash chairman David Hathorn spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s listing and its plans for the future.