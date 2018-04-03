Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Kore Potash plans to make it work in the Congo

03 April 2018 - 08:43 Business Day TV
JSE. Picture: REUTERS
Australian potash exploration and development company, Kore Potash has made its debut on the JSE, which will allow South African investors to play a big role in financing its 2-million tonnes a year potash mine in the Republic of Congo.

The company says Johannesburg and London are key to raising at least $600m in equity for the project forecast to cost between $1.8bn and $2bn.

Kore Potash chairman David Hathorn spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s listing and its plans for the future.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

