Companies / Mining

Randgold and Exploration’s headline loss almost doubles

26 March 2018 - 10:51 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Randgold and Exploration (R&E) said on Monday that its headline loss per share for the year to end-December almost doubled to 23c compared with the previous period’s 12c.

The company’s basic loss per share, however, improved 20% to 10c, mainly due to interest on investments and the sale of prospecting rights.

R&E, whose primary source of income is from legal damages, said third-party recoveries declined to R1.1m from the previous year’s R6.4m. Legal fees climbed to R22.4m from the previous year’s R18.3m.

R&E‚ formerly part of Brett Kebble’s web of companies and now a cash shell‚ said it remained in a healthy cash position, at R160.1m, down from the previous year’s R170m.

Net asset value per share declined 4.15% to R2.13.

R&E alleges that it was the victim of widespread fraud and thefts of its assets between 1999 and 2005.

The company, often confused with London-listed Randgold Resources, has been attempting to collect damages from those allegedly involved.

"The outlook for 2018 is largely dependent on the progress and outcome of current legal matters. Expenditure on litigation is expected to be

at a similar level as 2017," R&E said.

At 9.30am R&E’s share price was unchanged at R1.60. The company’s share price had dropped 6.35% earlier in March, when the company issued a trading statement for Monday’s results.

How the firm rand is taking a toll on mines

Job losses at Evander gold mine turn the spotlight on the corrosiveness of the stronger rand
Companies
21 days ago

Promising future flow foreseen for Sasol

The company’s offshore investments are looking attractive as a strong rand and the weak SA economy limit local profits
Money & Investing
24 days ago

African Rainbow Minerals predicts interim profit

ARM expects to post higher basic earnings per share, putting 2017’s impairments behind it
Companies
26 days ago

Sibanye blitz nets up to 1,400 illegal miners

Illegal gold mining has plagued SA for decades and it costs the government and the industry more than R20bn a year
Companies
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers considers splashing out on R28bn ...
Companies
2.
MultiChoice SA CEO aims to keep pay-TV relevant
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Murray & Roberts share price jumps 51% on ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Balwin estate to get first man-made lagoon in ...
Companies / Property
5.
Grindrod cuts shipping loss
Companies

Related Articles

XOLISA PHILLIP: Shades of Aurora in Gupta mines saga
Opinion / Columnists

How the firm rand is taking a toll on mines
Companies / Mining

Promising future flow foreseen for Sasol
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.