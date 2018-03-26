Randgold and Exploration’s headline loss almost doubles

Randgold and Exploration (R&E) said on Monday that its headline loss per share for the year to end-December almost doubled to 23c compared with the previous period’s 12c.

The company’s basic loss per share, however, improved 20% to 10c, mainly due to interest on investments and the sale of prospecting rights.

R&E, whose primary source of income is from legal damages, said third-party recoveries declined to R1.1m from the previous year’s R6.4m. Legal fees climbed to R22.4m from the previous year’s R18.3m.

R&E‚ formerly part of Brett Kebble’s web of companies and now a cash shell‚ said it remained in a healthy cash position, at R160.1m, down from the previous year’s R170m.

Net asset value per share declined 4.15% to R2.13.

R&E alleges that it was the victim of widespread fraud and thefts of its assets between 1999 and 2005.

The company, often confused with London-listed Randgold Resources, has been attempting to collect damages from those allegedly involved.

"The outlook for 2018 is largely dependent on the progress and outcome of current legal matters. Expenditure on litigation is expected to be

at a similar level as 2017," R&E said.

At 9.30am R&E’s share price was unchanged at R1.60. The company’s share price had dropped 6.35% earlier in March, when the company issued a trading statement for Monday’s results.