Platinum mines in SA — the world’s top producer — are shrinking

Nairobi/London — "Ramaphoria" boosted the rand and revived investor sentiment towards SA. But deep underground in the country’s platinum mines, there is very little cause for optimism.

Producers in SA (which accounts for about 70% of the world’s mined platinum) are closing shafts and cutting thousands of jobs as a stronger rand combines with stagnating prices for the metal in squeezing profit margins.

The future looks equally bleak, as reduced demand for diesel engines and the rise of electric cars threatens to erode the need for the metal used to cut pollution.

"The industry is going to shrink in size until there is a new source of demand," said Natixis senior commodities analyst Bernard Dahdah. "We are likely to see more operations close."