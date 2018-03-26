Murray & Roberts share price expected to climb after Aton’s buyout offer

Murray & Roberts’s share price is likely to jump 56% when the JSE opens on Monday morning following the announcement that German investment group Aton intends making a buyout offer at R15 per share.

The construction group released a statement at 7.05am saying Aton had informed it on Friday that it intended approaching Murray & Roberts shareholders directly with a cash offer of R15 per share, a 56% premium to Friday’s closing price of R9.64.

Aton caused Murray & Roberts’s share price to jump 34% to R15 in February 2017 on the news it had raised its holding in the JSE-listed group to just under 30%.

Monday’s statement said Allan Gray, which owns 10.9% of Murray & Roberts, had given Aton an irrevocable undertaking to accept the R15 per share offer.

This would take Aton over the 35% threshold that triggers a mandatory offer to other shareholders under the JSE’s rules.

Even before the Allan Gray deal is concluded, Aton is about to raise its holding in Murray & Roberts to 33.1%.

Murray & Roberts said that although Aton was bypassing the company to make the offer directly to shareholders, it had requested it to appoint an independent board to advise shareholders on whether to accept the R15 per share offer or not.

Aton issued a statement via Sens on Monday morning saying its offer was a "firm intention".

The German group said it had discussed various options with Murray & Roberts's board, including selling the JSE-listed group Aton's Canadian subsidiary Redpath Mining in exchange for shares.

Aton said it wanted Murray & Roberts to focus on underground mining services, and criticised the group for its recent further investment in the Gautrain "which falls outside its stated core business".

The German investor said it had no immediate plans to divest Murray & Roberts of non-core businesses, but would in due course consider selling assets "more appropriately held" by other investors.

"Such potential divestments are to be considered subsequent to completion of the offer, but may include Murray & Roberts’s investments in Gautrain-related businesses."