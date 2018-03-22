Companies / Mining

ASSESSMENT

Zambia hits First Quantum with $7.9bn tax bill over mines

22 March 2018 - 06:32 Agency Staff
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Toronto/Lusaka — Zambia has handed First Quantum Minerals a $7.9bn tax bill and says it is planning an audit of other mining companies going back six years.

First Quantum received a letter from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) dated Monday "noting an assessment for import duties, penalties and interest on consumables and spare parts", the Canadian miner said on Tuesday. Shares in the company, which derives 84% of its revenue from Zambia, fell the most in almost two years.

"The company unequivocally refutes this assessment, which does not appear to have any discernible basis of calculation and will continue working with the ZRA, as it normally does, to resolve the issue," it said.

First Quantum is not the first miner to be hit with a hefty tax bill for operations in Africa. In 2017, Tanzania sent Acacia Mining a demand for payment equal to almost two centuries’ worth of the gold miner’s revenue.

And the Democratic Republic of Congo is moving ahead with a new mining code that would dramatically raise taxes and royalty payments.

The share price of First Quantum fell as much as 13% on Tuesday and were down 12% when the stock was halted ahead of the company’s statement. First Quantum, which operates the Kansanshi and Kalumbila mines, accounted for more than half of Zambia’s copper production in 2017 and is the biggest individual taxpayer.

The Zambian government has struggled with bulging fiscal deficits in recent years and failed to secure a $1.3bn bail-out from the IMF. That could be behind the tax assessment, Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Jones said in a note. "We would not rule out a potentially larger political motive behind the ZRA announcement," he wrote.

"With the fiscal deficit and debt position still worrisome, this could push the government to find alternative methods to raise revenue and repair the government’s fiscal position," Jones said.

The tax authority might extend the period of the audit if it found a pattern of "consistent, systematic, premeditated tax evasion, it said in a statement.

The assessments would begin on March 26, it said.

In 2017 Zambia cut power to mines, including the Kansanshi pit owned by First Quantum, and two operations held by Glencore, after a fight escalated over tariffs.

The country is Africa’s second biggest copper producer.

Bloomberg

Gwede Mantashe fuzzy on pushing black ownership of mines beyond 30%

The minister, who has made policy certainty his priority, said: ‘Whether we will ever revise that issue is an issue that is ongoing’
National
1 day ago

AngloGold decides to go it alone at mothballed Obuasi mine

The miner, which has declared a dividend despite posting a net full-year loss, will fund the $500m development costs internally
Companies
1 month ago

Tanzanian nod for coal-power project

Kibo has been waiting for two years to sign a power-purchase agreement, needed for the project to reach financial close
Companies
3 months ago

Barrick Gold to give Tanzania mines stake and $300m to end dispute

President John Magufuli welcomes the deal that he says ends years of corrupt practices and tax evasion
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
White elephant ‘will be a black elephant spewing ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Sasfin to fight credit-loss fraud in court
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
4.
Tencent to future-proof, but at a cost
Companies
5.
Psychometrics: How Facebook data helped Trump ...
Companies

Related Articles

Zambian court dismisses First Quantum’s bid to stop billion-dollar lawsuit
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.