WATCH: What Mantashe’s views on the charter mean for mining industry

22 March 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe reported back on the meeting he held at the weekend between the mining industry, unions and MPs on the Mining Charter and has made it clear that the government will not go back to the drawing board on the current charter but instead will make some amendments.

The Chamber of Mines’ senior executive of public affairs and transformation, Tebello Chabana, spoke to Business Day TV to give some insight into the charter.

The Chamber of Mines’ senior executive of public affairs and transformation, Tebello Chabana, talks to Business Day TV to give some insight into the charter

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

