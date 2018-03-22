Master Drilling upbeat on global growth

Master Drilling, whose subsidiaries provide specialised drilling services to the mining, civil engineering and construction sectors internationally, is still struggling despite better minerals commodities markets.

In the year ended December 2017, revenue inched up 2.8% to $121.4m, but operating profit fell marginally to $24.9m from $25.8m in 2016. A rise in the cost of sales offset the increase in turnover, as dollar headline earnings per share fell 18.9%. In rand terms the fall was 26.5%.

Poor demand and increased finance charges on borrowings to support future growth, along with the exchange rate effect of emerging currencies, had a negative influence on profit for the period, which at $17.5m was down from $22.3m previously.

"Despite 2017 having been a challenging year with global political changes and a tough local macroeconomic environment, we delivered stable operational results in 2017 with the continued focus on working capital bearing fruit in the form of satisfactory cash generation," Danie Pretorius, CEO of Master Drilling, said on Tuesday.

"The uptick in the global economy and commodity cycle is expected to have a positive impact on our business going forward. Our pipeline is strong and we are excited about our entry into India and Australia, further diversifying our geographical exposure," he said.

The recent acquisition of Bergteamet Raiseboring Europe had provided a launching pad for the group’s further expansion into Europe. This came as Master Drilling said it had turned around most of its underperforming businesses. "As a result, we expect an improvement in most global regions where we do business during the next reporting period," Pretorius said.

The company had a stable order book of $125m, with pipeline work of $228m.

It said the adequate cash generation had enabled it to declare an annual dividend of R0.26 per share in the period. Since listing in 2012, compound annual growth in profit after tax had been 7.5% in dollar terms.

