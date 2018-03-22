Buffalo Coal breaches debt covenant, gets stay of execution from Investec
With current liabilities surpassing its current assets and exceeding its capitalisation, Buffalo Coal is in serious trouble and in breach of its debt covenants.
Its auditor has cautioned shareholders of "material uncertainties" about the business as a going concern.
Buffalo, which is a coal miner listed in Toronto and on the JSE’s AltX board, has recorded mounting debt, largely with Investec.
Investec can call on that debt, now surpassing R200m, at any time because of the violated debt covenants.
Buffalo has a market capitalisation of R352m in Johannesburg. Its shares have never challenged the R2.99 peak reached at the end of 2014 and are now trading near 85c in muted activity.
Buffalo recorded a full-year loss of R124m to end-December 2017, compared with a R46m loss the year before, despite revenue rising to R738m from R661m.
The company’s total current assets were R184m, up from R136m a year ago, with cash rising to R21m from R14m.
However, current liabilities stood at R353m, up from R331m, with R188m of debt repayable within the next 12 months, all of which is held by Investec.
Auditor UHY McGovern Hurley said: "The company has experienced operational challenges, and has a significant need for equity capital and financing for operations and working capital.
"These conditions along with other matters … indicate the existence of material uncertainties that cast significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern."
Investec has, subsequent to the year-end, extended a further tranche of R16m in debt to Buffalo as working capital, and has secured an agreement that the company will repay R36m of debt immediately. The total Investec debt facility is now R236m.
"The group shall provide Investec with a certified copy of a signed mandate with Northcott Capital, pursuant to which Northcott will conduct a review of the strategic options available to the group," Buffalo said.
"Investec agrees not to exercise its acceleration rights with respect to any existing events of default under the Investec facility and will appoint a technical adviser until June 30 2018 to provide certain monthly reports to Investec," it said.
Buffalo is 85% owned by Resource Capital Fund (RCF), which has provided financial assistance to the company in exchange for shares.
Buffalo generated R58m cash in the financial year, up from R53m the year before, but interest and tax consumed R32m of that, with interest payments of R24m.
Buffalo owns a South African company, Buffalo Coal Dundee, which controls two mines, the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine.
"Although the group has implemented various restructuring initiatives, the group continues to experience operational challenges. The group remains dependent upon sustaining profitable levels of operation, as well as the continued support of Investec, RCF and other stakeholders, and believes that subject to its ability to meet current forecasts, it should be able to generate positive cash flows in the foreseeable future."
Buffalo needs to install a new adit or horizontal shaft at the Aviemore mine to tackle remaining reserves, with the existing adit due to reach the end of its life in 2020. The new adit would push the mine’s life to 2033.
Please sign in or register to comment.