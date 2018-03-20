Glencore to buy Rio Tinto’s Hail Creek and Valeria coal projects for $1.7bn

"The best option to extract value for our shareholders is to go in a piecemeal approach," Rio CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques told reporters after a business event in Melbourne.

Analysts said the price for Hail Creek and Valeria looked good for Rio Tinto while not too expensive for Glencore. "Given we all expected a $2bn to $2.5bn number for Hail Creek plus Kestrel and the other stuff, it’s a pretty big number," said Shaw and Partners analyst Peter O’Connor in Sydney.

Rio’s London-listed shares rose 0.7%, while Glencore’s were flat.

Gait said that he was bullish on metallurgical coal prices, now above $200 a tonne, which would help justify the price Glencore agreed to pay. "Glencore clearly have synergies in terms of both the operating and, physically, the marketing of these assets, and when I look at the price they’ve acquired these things for, it doesn’t seem to me to be exorbitant," he said.

Rio Tinto said it planned to use the sale proceeds "for general corporate purposes", however, Jacques did not rule out returning the cash to shareholders in future. "You shouldn’t draw any conclusions. The next time we review it will be in August," he told reporters, referring to the company’s next moves on capital management.

UBS has forecast that the sale of Hail Creek and Kestrel could help Rio hand back more than $9bn to shareholders over the next 12 months.

The Hail Creek deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018, Rio said. The remaining 18% of Hail Creek is owned by units of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, Marubeni and Sumitomo, which all have rights to sell their stakes to Glencore, which it said in a statement would cost up to $340m.

Glencore declined to comment further on the acquisition. Nippon Steel declined to comment on its intentions. Marubeni and Sumitomo had no immediate comment.

Bidders in the running for Kestrel include private equity firm EMR Capital with Indonesia’s Adaro Energy, Australia’s Whitehaven Coal and a consortium led by Apollo Global Management, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Reuters