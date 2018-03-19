Companies / Mining

WATCH: How ARM’s manganese lifted its half-year performance

19 March 2018 - 08:35 Business Day TV
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has posted a 15% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS), largely driven by improved performance at its manganese, coal and copper divisions.

The diversified miner declared an interim dividend of R2.50. A strong showing by its manganese business, gave ARM's first-half performance a boost.

CEO Mike Schmidt spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results.

