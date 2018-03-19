News Leader
WATCH: How ARM’s manganese lifted its half-year performance
19 March 2018 - 08:35
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has posted a 15% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS), largely driven by improved performance at its manganese, coal and copper divisions.
The diversified miner declared an interim dividend of R2.50. A strong showing by its manganese business, gave ARM's first-half performance a boost.
CEO Mike Schmidt spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results.
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.