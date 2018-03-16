Resgen continuing efforts to get Boikarabelo mine under way

Management had, however, been in parallel been exploring another funding proposal, which was now complete, the company said in a results statement on Friday.

Resgen is developing a substantial coal mine, Boikarabelo, in the Waterberg, which has been under development since 2011.

The company was continuing negotiations regarding funds for a rail link that would allow for coal exports. The link was estimated to cost R650m, with a further R300m in ramp-up costs.

"Management believes these funds can be raised when required from commercial banks, as the project will have been substantially de-risked at that point in time," Resgen said in its results statement.

Resgen recorded a net loss of $1.2m in the six-months to end December, unchanged from the prior comparable period.

Resgen’s share experienced very little trade on the JSE, with the company’s share price unchanged at 98c on Friday morning.