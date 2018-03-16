Gwede Mantashe ‘holds key to recovery’

A recovery in the mining sector hinged on Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe’s ability to bring about policy clarity, analysts said on Thursday.

After a lacklustre performance in the fourth quarter of 2017, the sector staged a marked recovery in January, with production rising 2.4%, according to figures released by Statistics SA on Thursday.

It also revised December’s figure from growth of 0.1% to a contraction of 0.5%.

With Mantashe there is renewed optimism that the policy impasse in the mining industry could be tackled. This could unlock much-needed investment in the sector, said NKC economist Elize Kruger.

She said the synchronised global economic recovery was expected to remain supportive of the sector. A weaker US dollar would probably help to maintain commodity prices at fairly high levels in 2018.