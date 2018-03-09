DRC moves to allay fears over mining laws

AngloGold Ashanti and partner Randgold Resources say talks between the mining industry and Congolese President Joseph Kabila have reached agreement to address companies’ concerns about new mining laws.

AngloGold and London-listed Randgold share the new Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Randgold CEO Mark Bristow was outspoken during the Mining Indaba in February about the new mining code Kabila has yet to sign into law.

Other companies affected by the changes in mining laws in the DRC include Glencore, whose hard-nosed CEO Ivan Glasenberg joined fellow South Africans and equally tough Bristow in the talks with Kabila and mines ministry officials on Wednesday in Kinshasa.