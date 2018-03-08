Dip in South African output will bring down platinum surplus

SA’s platinum output is under severe strain because of high operating costs and old, labour-intensive mines that have been undercapitalised for at least five years because of moribund metal prices despite deficits over that period.

Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest platinum miner, last week spoke of shutting four old mines in the next two years and lowering its output from its operations around Rustenburg to 700,000oz a year from 2022 instead of the 830,000oz it had spoken about in recent years.

Another major factor troubling the platinum industry is the anti-diesel sentiment in western Europe, which accounts for 1.56-million ounces of the global demand of 3.39-million ounces of the metal used in diesel autocatalysts.

Demand for platinum from the vehicle sector was forecast to fall by 110,000oz in 2018.

"Diesel car shares seem unlikely to recover in western Europe, though the industry is very clear that diesel engines will continue to offer lower carbon dioxide emissions, particularly for larger and higher-mileage vehicles, and hence must remain a significant part of the western European light vehicle market," the report said.

There is a glimmer of hope for the platinum industry if autocatalyst makers in the petrol engine sector start switching away from palladium and return to platinum in the devices given the long-running deficit in palladium and its increase in price above that of platinum.

"We are hearing … that US auto makers are definitely doing test work to make sure they could do the substitution and we’ve heard further anecdotal evidence that one auto maker certainly has already substituted their palladium with platinum," said the council’s director of research, Trevor Raymond.

The US accounts for more than 400,000oz of platinum a year. China uses about 200,000oz a year.

Raymond said the autocatalyst market consumed about 8-million ounces of palladium a year against more than 3-million ounces of platinum. Substitution in the US and China, where makers of petrol-driven vehicles are concerned about palladium supplies, could result in a relatively important new source of demand for platinum.

