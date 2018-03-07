Companies / Mining

Jubilee’s share price pushed up by increased revenue and narrowing loss

The dual-listed Jubilee Metals Group’s share price is up 4% with two key operations under way and plans to grow in a range of metals in SA

07 March 2018 - 14:01 Allan Seccombe
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Jubilee Metals Group has gained financial ground with its two key operations and is laying the groundwork to grow further in a range of metals after years of trying to get a foothold in platinum in SA.

The results pushed Jubilee’s share price on the JSE as high as 11% temporarily on Wednesday, before it subsided to a gain of 4% or 2c to 48c, giving the company, which is also listed in London, a R627m market capitalisation.

Jubilee, which has changed its name from Jubilee Platinum, reported a narrowing of its attributable loss to £283,000 for the six months to end-December compared to a loss of £515,000 in the year before. Depreciation and share-based payments of £1.8m eroded the company’s financials and contributed to the loss.

Further up the income statement, however, the company reported revenue of £5.99m, up from £4.85m the year before, and it notched up gross profit of £2.4m compared to £906,000 the year before.

Jubilee conducted a rights issue after the interim period, raising £4.5m, topping up its £2.5m, cash balance at the end of December. It spent £14m or R248m during the period on its chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) recovery plants.

At the Hernic ferrochrome platinum and chrome tailing re-treatment operation, which was commissioned in March 2017, output was 6,629 ounces of six platinum group elements, with Jubilee pointing out the cost of $382 an ounce in the December quarter being “one of the lowest cost producers in the industry”.

The project generated £3.6m in revenue and operational earnings of £1.46m. Jubilee has spent a total of £13m at its Hernic project, which has delivered 2,949 ounces of the six PGMs in the first two months of 2018.

The Dilokong operation had a tougher six months, with chrome concentrate falling to nearly 27,000 tonnes compared to almost 46,000 tonnes in the same period a year earlier. Jubilee will build a PGM recovery at the plant.

Dilokong generated operational earnings attributable to Jubilee of £610,000 compared to £960,000 the year before.

Jubilee Metals raising funds to advance projects and growth strategy

The London-and Joburg-listed miner will raise £4.5m through the placing of shares and project financing with the RiverFort Group
Companies
1 month ago

Jubilee agrees to tailings venture at Kabwe mine

Jubilee will fund its entrance into Kabwe through debt to buy preferred shares that will give it access to 100% of profits from Kabwe until its debt ...
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand Merchant Bank introduces robots into the bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
FirstRand to enter transactional banking in the UK
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Spotify prepares for launch in SA later in March
Companies
4.
No interim dividend from MMI, which elects to buy ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Royal Bafokeng CEO ‘happy’ to see Zwane go
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.