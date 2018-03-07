Jubilee’s share price pushed up by increased revenue and narrowing loss

Jubilee Metals Group has gained financial ground with its two key operations and is laying the groundwork to grow further in a range of metals after years of trying to get a foothold in platinum in SA.

The results pushed Jubilee’s share price on the JSE as high as 11% temporarily on Wednesday, before it subsided to a gain of 4% or 2c to 48c, giving the company, which is also listed in London, a R627m market capitalisation.

Jubilee, which has changed its name from Jubilee Platinum, reported a narrowing of its attributable loss to £283,000 for the six months to end-December compared to a loss of £515,000 in the year before. Depreciation and share-based payments of £1.8m eroded the company’s financials and contributed to the loss.

Further up the income statement, however, the company reported revenue of £5.99m, up from £4.85m the year before, and it notched up gross profit of £2.4m compared to £906,000 the year before.

Jubilee conducted a rights issue after the interim period, raising £4.5m, topping up its £2.5m, cash balance at the end of December. It spent £14m or R248m during the period on its chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) recovery plants.

At the Hernic ferrochrome platinum and chrome tailing re-treatment operation, which was commissioned in March 2017, output was 6,629 ounces of six platinum group elements, with Jubilee pointing out the cost of $382 an ounce in the December quarter being “one of the lowest cost producers in the industry”.

The project generated £3.6m in revenue and operational earnings of £1.46m. Jubilee has spent a total of £13m at its Hernic project, which has delivered 2,949 ounces of the six PGMs in the first two months of 2018.

The Dilokong operation had a tougher six months, with chrome concentrate falling to nearly 27,000 tonnes compared to almost 46,000 tonnes in the same period a year earlier. Jubilee will build a PGM recovery at the plant.

Dilokong generated operational earnings attributable to Jubilee of £610,000 compared to £960,000 the year before.