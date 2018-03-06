Merafe rebuked over cash plan

Merafe reported net cash of R600m by the end of December from net debt of R409m at the end of the previous year. A final dividend of 9c a share was declared, bringing its total dividend payment to a record 12c per share, equivalent to R301m against R120m a year earlier.

"With a R1bn turnaround from net debt to net cash in the 2017 financial year, Merafe has never been in a stronger financial position," said Bissessor.

Matlala defended the dividend payment, saying the board had paid more than its stated policy of 30% of headline earnings, returning close to 33% to shareholders and could pay a special dividend, but Clark was having none of it. "To only return half the cash and leave a couple of hundred million rand in cash on your balance sheet when you’ve got more cash in the venture and more cash rolling in the door from current production levels. Frankly, you use the word ‘strong’ and I use the word ‘lazy’," he said. "At what point in time have you got enough safety net … now you’re keeping cash at the Merafe corporate level and this is a moving feast and I think shareholders need some indication from the board on when they can tangibly think you’re going to return cash," Clark said, pointing out the changes in the board’s debt and cash targets in recent years.

Bissessor said in deciding the 2017 dividend the board had looked at the pending amount of stay-in-business capital and had considered the volatile markets for chrome ore and ferrochrome pricing, leading to a decision to have cash to fund six months of working and sustaining capital.