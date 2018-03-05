Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Seriti wants to become a local mining champion

05 March 2018 - 10:56 Business Day TV
Seriti Resources has concluded a R2.3bn asset purchase of Eskom-tied thermal coal operations from Anglo American. The deal, which was announced last year, includes the acquisition of New Vaal, New Denmark and the Kriel mine as well as various mine life extension projects. Seriti Resources will also be taking on about 3,400 Anglo American employees.

Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke spoke to Business Day about the company’s plans to turn Seriti Resources into a new mining champion in SA.

