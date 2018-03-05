Closures of platinum mines gain momentum amid underinvestment

Northam CEO Paul Dunne and former Impala Platinum CEO Terence Goodlace have both warned of steadily declining output, mainly because of underinvestment in existing mines and in new projects to replace old operations, with Dunne forecasting a drop below 4-million ounces.

A February report from Standard Bank precious metals analyst Leroy Mnguni confirmed the warnings, pointing out a large loss in production from the historical engine room of South African platinum production.

"The highest contributor to global platinum supply is expected to decline by 1,180,000oz … over the next 10 years," Mnguni said. He said the mines around Rustenburg supplied the world with 30% of its platinum, making it the single biggest contributor.

"Significant capex cuts in this region over the last five years and depleted reserves have undermined production sustainability," he said.

Johnson Matthey said in its latest platinum group metals report South African platinum mines would release 150,000oz of platinum from stockpiles and metal delayed by processing problems, giving a once-off boost to production numbers.

"World primary supplies of platinum are unlikely to change much in 2018, with the impact of mine closures in South Africa offset by a one-off benefit from the refining of some unprocessed inventory that accumulated last year [2017]," it said.

Mnguni estimated 234,000oz of platinum supply would be shut down by 2021.

In the latest results from Implats, the world’s second-largest miner, CEO Nico Muller spoke of the closure of four shafts within two years, taking 190,000oz of the metal production out of circulation.

However, one of the shafts, Number 12, which generates 80,000oz a year, is receiving close attention to try and keep it open for longer and keep intact the company’s longer-term profile from its Rustenburg mines at 700,000oz.

Just four large shafts in the Rustenburg area will supply 80% of Implats’ 700,000oz target. If shaft 12 cannot be made sustainably profitable it is likely that Implats will only have 630,000oz coming from the Rustenburg area in 2022, a far cry from the 830,000oz target the company had set in 2016.