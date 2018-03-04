Guptas’ big heist: mines stripped, workers without boots, hard hats and milk

Employees at four Gupta-owned mines have no overalls, hats and safety gear and have been told to go easy on the milk.

Late payment of salaries has resulted in debit orders of more than 3,000 miners dishonoured, bringing extra bank charges. In some cases, workers had to pay rent late.

A strike by workers at four Gupta-owned mines this week exposed how the notorious brothers used their mines as cash cows to strip out money — thereby endangering the lives of their workers.

The condition of the mines in Mpumalanga and North West — controversially bought with a R590m "pre-payment" from Eskom — has come to light after the plight of the workers was highlighted during strikes over late payment of salaries. All mines have been placed under business rescue.

