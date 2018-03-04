Companies / Mining

Guptas’ big heist: mines stripped, workers without boots, hard hats and milk

04 March 2018 - 08:45 Kyle Cowan
Workers at Koornfontein Mines near Hendrina in Mpumalanga have told of horror conditions at the Gupta-owned coal mine. File picture: SOWETAN/THULANI MBELE
Employees at four Gupta-owned mines have no overalls, hats and safety gear and have been told to go easy on the milk.

Late payment of salaries has resulted in debit orders of more than 3,000 miners dishonoured, bringing extra bank charges. In some cases, workers had to pay rent late.

A strike by workers at four Gupta-owned mines this week exposed how the notorious brothers used their mines as cash cows to strip out money — thereby endangering the lives of their workers.

The condition of the mines in Mpumalanga and North West — controversially bought with a R590m "pre-payment" from Eskom — has come to light after the plight of the workers was highlighted during strikes over late payment of salaries. All mines have been placed under business rescue.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times

JAMIE CARR: Optimum Coal: turned to ashes

The Guptas were better at getting their mitts on an asset than making it work
Opinion
2 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Guptas’ stewardship has left Optimum coal mine in dire straits, but there could yet be a glimmer of hope

Thousands of jobs and security of supply to Hendrina power station depend on what happens next at Optimum
Opinion
6 days ago

MPs to hear of R600m in fees paid to Trillian

G9 Consulting’s report recommends that charges of fraud and money laundering be filed against directors of Trillian
National
5 days ago

Citizenship for Guptas: ‘Gigaba should answer’

The DA and EFF want new Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba to explain why the Guptas were naturalised during  his earlier tenure 
National
4 days ago

