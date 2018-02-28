Bank of Baroda’s departure makes life impossible for Optimum, MPs hear

The Department of Mineral Resources’ acting chief director, Modilati Malapane, told the committee in a briefing that Optimum had indicated that "since the Bank of Baroda left the country it is impossible for them to do business. The company indicated they would not be in a position to pay employees salaries due to the bank issue."

The lack of bank facilities had also meant Optimum could not be paid for coal supplied to Eskom.

Malapane told MPs that Optimum had been issued with a compliance notice for failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of its mining right — in particular to the commitments made in relation to the approved social and labour plans.

According to previous media reports, two KwaZulu-Natal-based business rescue practitioners have taken control of seven companies owned by the Gupta family and their main task will be to find another bank for them. The practitioners were Louis Klopper and Kurt Knoop, the reports said.

The Bank of Baroda was the last bank willing to do business with the Guptas after four major banks closed their accounts on the basis of suspicious transactions.

Twenty companies in the Guptas’ stable are fighting a last-ditch court battle to force the bank to continue operating in SA.

Baroda has said it will stop taking new deposits in SA from March, and will close its South African operations altogether at the end of March.