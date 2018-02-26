WATCH: Northam Platinum dips into the red

Companies / Mining

Mid-tier miner Northam Platinum dipped deeper into the red in the six months to end-December with its headline loss per share widening to 80c.

The miner also burnt through cash over the period under review, furthering its acquisition drive and its “non-cash” BEE transactions. It said this was due to costs related to a transaction to increase its black ownership.

Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne spoke to Business Day TV about the results and the company’s BEE transaction.

