WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater plunges into loss

Sibanye-Stillwater has fallen into an annual loss of R4.4bn and opted to withhold its final dividend.

But 2017 was a transformative year for the company and it is very different to how it was a year ago following its mammoth purchase of Stillwater in the US and a number of other bolt-on acquisitions.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman spoke to Business Day TV about whether the group expects to do more deals.