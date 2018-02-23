NUM lawyers consider next move after Optimum mine placed in business rescue

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it is consulting with its lawyers to determine the next course of action for its members at Optimum Coal Mine, which has been placed into business rescue.

The 2,500 workers have embarked on an indefinite strike following the Gupta-owned mine’s failure to pay salaries.

The NUM said the mine's management had not been forthcoming with information about its financial difficulties, leaving members anxious and confused.

Operations at the Gupta owned Koornfontein mine in Mpumalanga have also been halted as workers refuse to continue with work until they are paid.

“Workers were caught off guard, they did not know about the business rescue. They are also waiting to meet the company CEO as they are anxious about the future of the company,” NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said.

On Thursday Eskom announced that it had stopped settling invoices submitted by Optimum since the beginning of February due to failures to meet its contractual obligations in terms of coal supply.

The mine supplied a lesser amount of coal than agreed on to the power utility’s Hendrina power station.

Eskom said it expected 370,000 tonnes of coal per month.

Mammburu said service providers had also been hit hard. "Service providers are owed millions. These are BEE companies, which will be forced to close as they were not paid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources has been asked to step in at the mine.

"Optimum coal mine that supplies Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga informed Eskom that they have commenced with business rescue proceedings on Monday February 19," Eskom said.

"In January, Optimum coal mine failed to meet its contractual deliveries to Hendrina power station. This has led to Eskom imposing a failure to supply penalty. The penalty amount exceeded the invoice amount from Optimum coal mine.